Coatue Management LLC Has $622.14 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,797,896 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431,481 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 4.6% of Coatue Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Coatue Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $622,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 13.2% in the first quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 51.2% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 11,055 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3,168.1% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 60,819 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,523,000 after acquiring an additional 58,958 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,650,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.1% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 82,419 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

META has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $233.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, July 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.78.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total transaction of $56,734.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,170,987.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total value of $56,734.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,170,987.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,276 shares of company stock worth $8,576,396. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $169.15 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.25 and a 52-week high of $383.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.03.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

