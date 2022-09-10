XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Sold by Cobalt Capital Management Inc.

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 65.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 95,000 shares during the quarter. XPO Logistics accounts for about 1.1% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $3,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in XPO Logistics in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in XPO Logistics by 155.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in XPO Logistics by 5,175.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at XPO Logistics

In other news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 6,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $323,938.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,461,730 shares in the company, valued at $323,474,203.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,117,500 shares of company stock worth $282,215,408. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XPO Logistics Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, XPO Logistics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.11.

NYSE XPO opened at $53.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.37. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.09 and a twelve month high of $88.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

