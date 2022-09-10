Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,628 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up approximately 1.6% of Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,461,905 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $68,446,000 after buying an additional 177,174 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 0.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,009,415 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,779,600,000 after purchasing an additional 343,328 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 12.2% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 820,605 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $38,421,000 after purchasing an additional 89,476 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 12.5% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,736,103 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $81,284,000 after purchasing an additional 192,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its position in shares of Comcast by 27.8% during the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 35,651 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 7,764 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA opened at $35.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.16. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $33.74 and a 12-month high of $60.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $156.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.90.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Several analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Macquarie cut Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.17.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

