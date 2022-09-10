Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Bought by Circle Wealth Management LLC

Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.5% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 121,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 36,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,149,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 947,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $447,229,000 after acquiring an additional 16,958 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $778,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.90.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:ROP opened at $410.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $369.51 and a 52-week high of $505.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $415.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $431.26.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.12. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.23%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

