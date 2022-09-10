Circle Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,448 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 0.6% of Circle Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,266,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,894 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,328,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,863 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,802,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,448,175,000 after purchasing an additional 518,125 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,459,191 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,943,347,000 after purchasing an additional 160,841 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,290,736,000. 61.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price objective on Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.48.

Walt Disney Stock Up 2.5 %

DIS stock opened at $115.18 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $187.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.20.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

