Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stock Position Lifted by Copperleaf Capital LLC

Copperleaf Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,509 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,252 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 975,862 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,925,000 after acquiring an additional 113,415 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $934,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 405,606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $17,002,000 after purchasing an additional 119,393 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Uber Technologies by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 238,691 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $10,008,000 after purchasing an additional 45,990 shares during the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $2,745,909.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,437,169.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UBER. UBS Group cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.45.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $31.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $48.88.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

