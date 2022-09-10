Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Circle Wealth Management LLC

Circle Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,248 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $1,449,526,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,543,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,330 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 316.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,965,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $740,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,336 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 383.5% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,661,916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $454,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE UNP opened at $231.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $224.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.93. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNP. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Susquehanna cut shares of Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.09.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

