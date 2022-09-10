Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Grows Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 100.5% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 234.6% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at $40,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.44.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of KHC opened at $36.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.00 and its 200 day moving average is $39.03. The company has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.70. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $32.78 and a 12-month high of $44.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.15%.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $127,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 266,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,747,883.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $127,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 266,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,747,883.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $766,217.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,816.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,977. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

See Also

