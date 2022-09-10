Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Sells 1,361 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 128,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,688,000 after purchasing an additional 10,487 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,454,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors bought a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 4th quarter worth $377,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Omnicell in the 1st quarter valued at $1,392,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Omnicell from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America began coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Omnicell from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet lowered Omnicell from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Omnicell currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.33.

OMCL stock opened at $105.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.61, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.06. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.50 and a fifty-two week high of $187.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.06 and a 200-day moving average of $116.24.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). Omnicell had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $331.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Omnicell news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total value of $1,165,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,263.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Omnicell news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total value of $1,165,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,263.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 15,500 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total value of $1,678,495.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,640,992.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,265 shares of company stock worth $4,701,960 in the last quarter. 2.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

