Circle Wealth Management LLC Has $8.77 Million Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Circle Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works makes up about 1.2% of Circle Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $8,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ITW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $744,840,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,540,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,316,074,000 after buying an additional 1,340,520 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at about $91,466,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,236,063,000 after buying an additional 326,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,032,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,232,221,000 after purchasing an additional 210,839 shares in the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

ITW opened at $206.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $198.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.56. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.89%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

