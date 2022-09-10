Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Sells 682 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ResMed by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,925,000 after buying an additional 7,642 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of ResMed by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 218,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,047,000 after buying an additional 23,712 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ResMed by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of ResMed by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of ResMed by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 27,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,746,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $236.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.40 and a 12 month high of $298.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.12. The stock has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.45, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.50.

ResMed Increases Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. ResMed had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business had revenue of $914.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on RMD shares. Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.40.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.72, for a total value of $371,912.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,344,445.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,762,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,010,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.72, for a total transaction of $371,912.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,344,445.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,440 shares of company stock worth $5,490,061 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.