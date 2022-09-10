Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Takes $356,000 Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,916 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. Hanesbrands comprises approximately 0.4% of Tibra Equities Europe Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HBI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 30.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $259,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 123,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,472.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hanesbrands Stock Up 4.7 %

Hanesbrands stock opened at $9.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.23. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.34 and a 1-year high of $19.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 79.09% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CL King lowered their price objective on Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.73.

About Hanesbrands

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.