Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Downgraded to “C” at TheStreet

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Eastern in a research note on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Eastern Stock Performance
Shares of EML opened at $19.65 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.79. Eastern has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $28.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.22 million, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.48.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastern
Eastern Company Profile
The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industry.
