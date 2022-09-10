Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Downgraded to “C” at TheStreet

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Eastern in a research note on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of EML opened at $19.65 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.79. Eastern has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $28.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.22 million, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Eastern by 21.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eastern by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastern by 5.8% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Eastern by 24.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 23,344 shares during the period. Finally, Forager Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastern during the fourth quarter valued at $8,114,000. 62.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industry.

