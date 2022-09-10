Hood River Capital Management LLC Buys 413,458 Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) by 101.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 821,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413,458 shares during the quarter. Lovesac accounts for approximately 1.5% of Hood River Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned about 5.43% of Lovesac worth $44,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 131,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,091,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,233,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lovesac by 25.0% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 890,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,142,000 after buying an additional 178,119 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Lovesac by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,502,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,581,000 after purchasing an additional 235,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lovesac by 346.7% in the first quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 79,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 61,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $271,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,291.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lovesac Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LOVE opened at $28.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.15 million, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.37. The Lovesac Company has a 1-year low of $25.55 and a 1-year high of $87.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.68.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.51 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Lovesac Company will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on LOVE. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Lovesac from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Lovesac from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Lovesac from $124.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Lovesac from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Lovesac from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 30, 2022, the company operated 146 showrooms.

Featured Stories

