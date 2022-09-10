Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by NWK Group Inc.

NWK Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Ulta Beauty comprises 3.1% of NWK Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. NWK Group Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $5,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. WD Rutherford LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 90 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $442.90 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $330.80 and a one year high of $448.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $400.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $395.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 64.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,346 shares of company stock worth $571,248. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $478.70.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

