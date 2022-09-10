Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Kensington Investment Counsel LLC

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in Copart by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its holdings in Copart by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Copart by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 897.4% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPRT opened at $116.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.26. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.21 and a 12 month high of $161.12.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. Copart had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 31.14%. The company had revenue of $883.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CPRT. Stephens boosted their price target on Copart to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Copart to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Copart from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

