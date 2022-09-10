NWK Group Inc. Sells 46 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

NWK Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Ulta Beauty accounts for 3.1% of NWK Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. NWK Group Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $5,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 18.5% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 21,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,482,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $442.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.39. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $330.80 and a 1-year high of $448.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $400.31 and a 200-day moving average of $395.26.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.70. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 64.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $427.00 to $491.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $478.70.

In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,395.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,395.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,346 shares of company stock worth $571,248. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

