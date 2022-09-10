Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Holdings Trimmed by Kensington Investment Counsel LLC

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC decreased its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BCPC. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Balchem in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 15,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Balchem by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Balchem alerts:

Insider Activity at Balchem

In other Balchem news, VP Gunsteren Job Leonard Van sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.12, for a total value of $131,120.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Balchem Stock Up 0.2 %

BCPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Balchem from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

BCPC opened at $133.42 on Friday. Balchem Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.15 and a fifty-two week high of $174.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.87 and a 200-day moving average of $129.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 39.95 and a beta of 0.59.

About Balchem

(Get Rating)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.