Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Kensington Investment Counsel LLC

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 25.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 542 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $133.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 119.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen increased their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.61.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,720 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $2,266,396.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,438,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,108 shares of company stock valued at $9,736,335. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

