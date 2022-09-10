Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Raises Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics comprises about 1.3% of Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $231.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $226.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.72. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $188.64 and a 1-year high of $254.99. The company has a market cap of $63.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.64%.

GD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen set a $260.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.38.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

