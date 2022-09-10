FFT Wealth Management LLC Acquires 228 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

FFT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of FFT Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,282.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 7,360 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $342,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $180,000.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $123.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.16 and a 200-day moving average of $123.75. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $112.29 and a twelve month high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

