Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,391 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 1.6% of Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,579,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,966,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,343 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,800,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,857,169,000 after buying an additional 239,584 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,462,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,784,686,000 after buying an additional 1,152,397 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,320,030,000 after acquiring an additional 264,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,288,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,168,730,000 after acquiring an additional 456,524 shares during the period. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $421.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $419.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $432.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.66.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The business had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.13 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.92.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

