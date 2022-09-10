NWK Group Inc. Buys 511 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

NWK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 124.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the quarter. NWK Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Indie Asset Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Main Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $47.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.52. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.60 and a 52 week high of $57.10.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

