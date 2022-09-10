FFT Wealth Management LLC Has $80.64 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

FFT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 101.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,510,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 762,192 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 7.7% of FFT Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. FFT Wealth Management LLC owned 0.35% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $80,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 129.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 98,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after acquiring an additional 55,699 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 65.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 83,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 33,094 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 61,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 30,735 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.9% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares during the period. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 130.7% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 105,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after acquiring an additional 60,052 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of SCHB opened at $47.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.52. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $42.60 and a 1-year high of $57.10.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

