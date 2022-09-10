Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by NWK Group Inc.

NWK Group Inc. reduced its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,930,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,848,034,000 after buying an additional 228,639 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,552,383,000 after purchasing an additional 441,521 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Equinix by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,946,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,184,249,000 after purchasing an additional 433,155 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,575,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,178,713,000 after purchasing an additional 72,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,788,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,133,000 after purchasing an additional 61,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on EQIX. TheStreet lowered Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $750.00 to $790.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $773.00 to $732.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $818.75.

Equinix Price Performance

Equinix Announces Dividend

Shares of EQIX opened at $657.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a PE ratio of 93.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $667.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $687.60. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $606.12 and a twelve month high of $873.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $245,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $245,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total transaction of $2,383,263.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,274,232.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,808 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,370 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.