CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC

Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,265 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 143,031 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for about 0.8% of Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $23,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at CVS Health
In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at $59,495,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NYSE CVS opened at $102.15 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $81.78 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The company has a market cap of $134.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.42.
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.77%.
CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.
