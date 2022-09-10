Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT Purchases New Position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 670,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,974,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT owned about 0.37% of Leslie’s at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,975,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262,915 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,579,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,814,000 after purchasing an additional 67,300 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Leslie’s by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,652,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,370,000 after buying an additional 2,458,478 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Leslie’s by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,516,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,151,000 after buying an additional 323,662 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Leslie’s by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,973,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,337,000 after buying an additional 965,093 shares during the period.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Leslie’s Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LESL opened at $14.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.79. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.54 and a 52-week high of $25.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 49.59% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $673.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on LESL. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Leslie’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.22.

Leslie’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LESL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.