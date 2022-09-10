LGL Partners LLC Sells 2,003 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

LGL Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 54.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the quarter. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $606,000. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in American Tower by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in American Tower by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 17,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,047,000 after buying an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in American Tower by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 219,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,328,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT opened at $261.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $220.00 and a 52-week high of $298.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Tower from $268.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Tower



American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Stories

