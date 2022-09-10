LGL Partners LLC Has $642,000 Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

LGL Partners LLC lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,761 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,399,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,260 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 25,924,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,144,760,000 after acquiring an additional 204,315 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 4.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,758,831 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,386,458,000 after purchasing an additional 757,743 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $953,393,000 after purchasing an additional 117,443 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $947,274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $75.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.00 and a 200-day moving average of $74.92.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.