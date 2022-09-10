Zullo Investment Group Inc. Has $454,000 Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in PayPal by 335.9% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 40,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 30,823 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its stake in PayPal by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 83,112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,612,000 after purchasing an additional 14,968 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in PayPal by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 418,762 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,430,000 after purchasing an additional 112,786 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 458,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,027,000 after purchasing an additional 15,875 shares during the period. Finally, Wedgewood Partners Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc. now owns 270,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,334,000 after purchasing an additional 119,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.93.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $96.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.23. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $289.00.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.