Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Shares Bought by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) by 439.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 238,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,237 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Signify Health worth $4,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Signify Health during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signify Health during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 293.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Signify Health during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Signify Health during the first quarter valued at $180,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lowered Signify Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Signify Health from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. William Blair lowered Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Signify Health from $14.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Signify Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.15.

Signify Health Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SGFY opened at $29.17 on Friday. Signify Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $29.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.88.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.13. Signify Health had a positive return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 40.14%. The firm had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.57 million. On average, analysts expect that Signify Health, Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signify Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

