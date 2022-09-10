Graham Capital Management L.P. Buys New Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 34,064 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,525,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,599,640,000 after acquiring an additional 36,016,818 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,569,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,073,716,000 after acquiring an additional 30,732,205 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,680,903 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,861,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,113 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,387,801 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,666,562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,885,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,853,395,000 after acquiring an additional 593,949 shares in the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on AMD. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Benchmark increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.80.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 3.2 %

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 161,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,378,613 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $85.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $137.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.88 and its 200-day moving average is $95.65. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $71.60 and a one year high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

