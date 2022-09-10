Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Trims Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel trimmed its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,227 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

IEI stock opened at $117.25 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $116.04 and a 12-month high of $131.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.33.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

