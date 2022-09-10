Graham Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 444.4% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of QCOM opened at $132.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $148.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $118.22 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. Cowen set a $185.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.04.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.