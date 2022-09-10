Graham Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2,505.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,978 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 6,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $119.17 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $106.06 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The stock has a market cap of $349.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

