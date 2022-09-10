Cobalt Capital Management Inc. Takes $201,000 Position in Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN)

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 49,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Blue Apron as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APRN. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Apron in the fourth quarter valued at $10,869,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Blue Apron by 227.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 785,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 545,680 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Blue Apron during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,976,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Blue Apron by 34.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 868,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 222,114 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell & Co. purchased a new stake in Blue Apron during the first quarter valued at about $533,000.

In other Blue Apron news, CEO Linda Findley sold 9,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $59,192.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,198.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 22,761 shares of company stock valued at $135,883 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APRN shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Blue Apron in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Benchmark started coverage on Blue Apron in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Shares of APRN opened at $7.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.03. The stock has a market cap of $246.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of -3.08. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.08. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 211.07% and a negative net margin of 25.21%. The company had revenue of $124.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes with fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals.

