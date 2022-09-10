Coatue Management LLC Buys New Holdings in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 202,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,933,000. Coatue Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of GDS at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc boosted its position in GDS by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,064,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,749 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of GDS by 207.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of GDS by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 114,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after buying an additional 11,840 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of GDS by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 29,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tekne Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GDS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GDS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.80 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com upgraded GDS to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Nomura Instinet reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of GDS in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded GDS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.97.

GDS Stock Performance

NASDAQ GDS opened at $23.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. GDS Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $65.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.43.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09. GDS had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $344.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.75 million. Equities analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

