Coatue Management LLC Has $62.30 Million Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 112.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,531,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,339,263 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Pinterest worth $62,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PINS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,128,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,670,000 after purchasing an additional 958,619 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 15.5% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 31,376,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,187,000 after buying an additional 4,211,422 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,908,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,874,000 after buying an additional 225,506 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 262.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,515,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,399,000 after buying an additional 8,341,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,884,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,940,000 after buying an additional 1,312,789 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $25.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.83. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $66.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 82.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). Pinterest had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, Director Evan Sharp sold 422,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $7,400,430.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Evan Sharp sold 422,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $7,400,430.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $109,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 506,409 shares in the company, valued at $10,128,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 547,884 shares of company stock valued at $10,308,331. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PINS shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Pinterest from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Pinterest from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Pinterest to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Pinterest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities set a $22.00 price target on Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.08.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

