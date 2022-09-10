Coatue Management LLC Sells 4,387,111 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Coatue Management LLC lowered its stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,839,190 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 4,387,111 shares during the quarter. Rivian Automotive makes up approximately 11.3% of Coatue Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Coatue Management LLC owned approximately 3.42% of Rivian Automotive worth $1,549,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RIVN. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 51.6% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 58,876 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 20,030 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 9.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 956,373 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $48,048,000 after purchasing an additional 82,329 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 6.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 357,328 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $17,952,000 after purchasing an additional 20,902 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 250.7% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 26,300 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the first quarter worth $524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Rivian Automotive from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Rivian Automotive from $69.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 65.89.

In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 37.27, for a total value of 65,334.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 79,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,969,151.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

RIVN opened at 37.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 33.47 and a 200-day moving average price of 35.73. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of 19.25 and a 12-month high of 179.47. The company has a current ratio of 8.97, a quick ratio of 8.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

