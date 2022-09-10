MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Shares Acquired by Cobalt Capital Management Inc.

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTG. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MGIC Investment in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in MGIC Investment in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 87,240.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Trading Up 1.6 %

MGIC Investment stock opened at $14.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.44. MGIC Investment Co. has a one year low of $11.38 and a one year high of $16.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.69.

MGIC Investment Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 17.24%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTG shares. Bank of America raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on MGIC Investment to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded MGIC Investment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating).

