Circle Wealth Management LLC Has $704,000 Holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FRA. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 119,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 42,004 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 523,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,034,000 after purchasing an additional 21,594 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 261,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 19,416 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Objective Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter worth $313,000.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Stock Performance
NYSE FRA opened at $11.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.23. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.97 and a 52-week high of $14.46.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement
About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
