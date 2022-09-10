Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Circle Wealth Management LLC

Circle Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABNB. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,953,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,742 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,210,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,816 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,587,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,367 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,183,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $173,967,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $174.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $95.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.15.

In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $25,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,438,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,837,047.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total transaction of $308,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 256,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,653,880.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $25,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,438,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,837,047.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 827,700 shares of company stock valued at $88,666,140. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb stock opened at $123.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.34. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $212.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.48 and a beta of 1.14.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

