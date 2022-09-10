Circle Wealth Management LLC Sells 343 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Circle Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 9.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 44.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 296.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after buying an additional 26,572 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,161,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 165,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total transaction of $20,647,742.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,782.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total transaction of $617,382.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 105,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,789,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 165,832 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $20,647,742.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,782.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 246,229 shares of company stock valued at $29,995,331 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.40.

NYSE:ANET opened at $124.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.33. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.18 and a 1 year high of $148.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.80.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.66 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 29.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

