Circle Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,314 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 110.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,405 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Workday by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Workday by 265.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 68.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workday Stock Performance

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $169.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.90 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.10 and a twelve month high of $307.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.73 and a 200 day moving average of $153.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WDAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Workday from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Workday in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $696,604.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 172,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,908,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Workday news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $696,604.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 172,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,908,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $14,619,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,239,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,883 shares of company stock valued at $17,036,414. 21.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Workday

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

