Circle Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 421.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,554 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAVE. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Bell Rock Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 11,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 37,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

PAVE stock opened at $26.56 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.36 and a 200-day moving average of $25.93.

