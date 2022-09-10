Circle Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,312 shares during the period. CrowdStrike comprises 0.6% of Circle Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 1.0% during the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 1.5% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 23.9% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.18.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 958,309 shares in the company, valued at $158,456,393.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 103,782 shares of company stock worth $17,581,741 in the last ninety days. 6.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $190.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.00 and a twelve month high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

