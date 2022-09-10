Circle Wealth Management LLC Purchases 23,243 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 134.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,243 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for 1.4% of Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $10,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 74,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,056,000 after buying an additional 5,336 shares during the last quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,621,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,031,000 after buying an additional 13,271 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VHT stock opened at $242.19 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $217.12 and a twelve month high of $268.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.17.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

See Also

