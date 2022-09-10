Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 4.1% of Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,717,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 228 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.41.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $110.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.88 and a 1-year high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $27.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,013. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,013. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,036 shares of company stock worth $15,564,998. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.