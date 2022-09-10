ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Circle Wealth Management LLC

Circle Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,527 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of ARKK opened at $44.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.96. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $125.86.

