Circle Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 121.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,747 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $263,000. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 52,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 96,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,811,000 after purchasing an additional 13,509 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of VYM stock opened at $106.50 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.63 and a 1 year high of $115.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.63.

